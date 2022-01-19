U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Crawley, 628th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Instructor, briefs defenders, Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Defenders are required to maintain proficiency on all service weapons with annual training. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7024703
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-FF346-1192
|Resolution:
|2229x1783
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT