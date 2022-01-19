A 628th Security Forces Squadron defender fires a M4 carbine during the night fire portion of the Air Force qualification course Jan 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The night fire portion allows Airmen to become familiar with their weapon in all environments.(US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7024711 VIRIN: 220119-F-FF346-2678 Resolution: 5272x3507 Size: 3.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.