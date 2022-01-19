Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification

U.S. Air Force Defenders prepare to fire M4 rifles during an M4 Air Force Qualification Course Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The AFQC consists of prone supported, unsupported, kneeling and over barricade firing positions for qualification. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

