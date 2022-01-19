U.S. Air Force Defenders prepare to fire M4 rifles during an Air Force Qualification Course Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The AFQC consists of prone supported, unsupported, kneeling and over barricade firing positions for qualification. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7024707 VIRIN: 220119-F-FF346-1586 Resolution: 5568x3705 Size: 3.14 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.