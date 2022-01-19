Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 8 of 12]

    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Defenders prepare targets during a M4 Air Force Qualification Course Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Service members must qualify on the M4 carbine service rifle annually to stay proficient on all duty weapon systems.(US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7024710
    VIRIN: 220119-F-FF346-2495
    Resolution: 5670x3773
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification
    Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qualification
    Defenders
    Combat Camera
    Security Forces
    CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT