U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keithon Stubblefield, 628th Security Forces Squadron defender, fires a M4 carbine Jan. 19, 2022, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The M4 carbine has single-fire and three-round burst firing modes that Airmen must qualify on. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7024709
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-FF346-2475
|Resolution:
|5231x3480
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charleston Defenders conduct annual weapons qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT