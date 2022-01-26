Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 18 of 20]

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Alex Atwood, left, and 1st Lt. Sean Crittenden, right, 36th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules near the Fuji Training Center, Japan, after a container delivery system cargo bundle drop, as part of the Airborne 22 exercise, Jan. 26, 2022. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force operations. The two-day event helps optimize mission effectiveness through learned interoperability, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of combined forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7024113
    VIRIN: 220126-F-VI983-0383
    Resolution: 6064x4040
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Gustavo Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "PACAF
    airlift
    JGSDF
    agile
    INDOPACOM
    airborne22"

