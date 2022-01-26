U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules drop container delivery system cargo bundles as part of the Airborne 22 exercise at the Fuji Training Center, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of JGSDF ground operations. Airborne 22 demonstrates JGSDF's capability to employ quick, large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

