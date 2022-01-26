U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

A Coordinated Aircraft Positioning System (CAPS) instrument displays a formation of C-130J Super Hercules flying to the Fuji Training Center, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022, as part of the Airborne 22 exercise. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force operations. The two-day event helps optimize mission effectiveness through learned interoperability, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of combined forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

