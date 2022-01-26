A formation of C-130J Super Hercules land at Yokota Air Base, Japan, before a container delivery system bundle drop as part of Airborne 22, Jan. 26, 2022. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of JGSDF ground operations. The 2-day event optimizes mission effectiveness through learned interoperability, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of their combined force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 00:03 Photo ID: 7024114 VIRIN: 220126-F-VI983-0461 Resolution: 6064x4040 Size: 2.21 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Gustavo Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.