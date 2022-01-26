Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 17 of 20]

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of C-130J Super Hercules travel back to Yokota Air Base, Japan, after a container delivery system bundle drop as part of Airborne 22, Jan. 26, 2022. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force operations. The two-day event helps optimize mission effectiveness through learned interoperability, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of combined forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7024112
    VIRIN: 220126-F-VI983-0404
    Resolution: 5143x3426
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Gustavo Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise
    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "PACAF
    airlift
    JGSDF
    agile
    INDOPACOM
    airborne22"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT