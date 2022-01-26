U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules perform rapid take-off maneuvers as part of the Airborne 22 exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. During the exercise, aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force operations. The event helps optimize mission effectiveness through interoperability, enabling commanders to utilize the full potential of combined forces. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Castillo)

