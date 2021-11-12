Couples and unaccompanied service members participate in relationship building and professional development retreat

U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held a relationship building retreat in Gyeongju, South Korea during the weekend of December 10, 2021. The retreat was hosted by the chaplain team through U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough, training provided by command POTFF resources, and a marriage panel. Opportunities and presentations were provided for both couples and unaccompanied service members who also had access to professional development training.

