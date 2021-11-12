Couples provided relationship training in Gyeongju, South Korea

SOCKOR couples laugh during a video presentation on December 11, 2021 in Gyeongju, South Korea. U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held a relationship retreat hosted by command chaplain, U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough to help build communication and relationship skills while serving in overseas tours.
