Couples were offered the opportunity to participate in a retreat in Gyeongju, South Korea during the weekend of December 10th, 2021. Presentations were provided by U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough, SOCKOR's command chaplain, Dr. Richard Sohn, SOCKOR's command psychologist, and a marriage panel was provided by SOCKOR leadership and selected couples to discuss their experiences.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7017693
|VIRIN:
|211211-F-RQ227-6876
|Resolution:
|6215x4071
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGJU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCKOR relationship building December seminar held in Gyeongju, South Korea [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT