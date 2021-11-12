Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR psychologist presents relationship training and skillsets building [Image 3 of 7]

    GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Dr. Richard Sohn, psychologist for U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, presents on communication skills and individual mindset during a retreat held in Gyeongju, South Korea, December 10-12, 2021. The relationship retreat was an opportunity for both couples and unaccompanied service members to receive tailored training and professional development opportunities.

    This work, SOCKOR psychologist presents relationship training and skillsets building [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

