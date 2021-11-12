Dr. Richard Sohn, psychologist for U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, presents on communication skills and individual mindset during a retreat held in Gyeongju, South Korea, December 10-12, 2021. The relationship retreat was an opportunity for both couples and unaccompanied service members to receive tailored training and professional development opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7017694
|VIRIN:
|211211-F-RQ227-6769
|Resolution:
|4504x6042
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGJU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCKOR psychologist presents relationship training and skillsets building [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
