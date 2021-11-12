SOCKOR couples listen as U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough, SOCKOR's command chaplain, presents on communication strategies during a relationship retreat the weekend of December 10-12, 2021. The relationship retreat was a seminar opportunity for a range of couples and even offered training and skillsets building for unaccompanied service members that are part of the command.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 03:20
|Photo ID:
|7017692
|VIRIN:
|211211-F-RQ227-6985
|Resolution:
|4346x3661
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGJU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCKOR relationship retreat designed to increase communication skills and resiliency [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS
