    SOCKOR relationship retreat designed to increase communication skills and resiliency [Image 1 of 7]

    SOCKOR relationship retreat designed to increase communication skills and resiliency

    GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    SOCKOR couples listen as U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough, SOCKOR's command chaplain, presents on communication strategies during a relationship retreat the weekend of December 10-12, 2021. The relationship retreat was a seminar opportunity for a range of couples and even offered training and skillsets building for unaccompanied service members that are part of the command.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR relationship retreat designed to increase communication skills and resiliency [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    relationships
    communication
    marriage retreat
    SOCKOR
    relationship retreat

