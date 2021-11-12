Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR chaplain hosts December relationship retreat [Image 7 of 7]

    SOCKOR chaplain hosts December relationship retreat

    GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kimberly Chatto 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held a relationship retreat in Gyeongju, South Korea during the weekend of December 10, 2021. The retreat was made available to couples in the command as well as unaccompanied service members with training tailored to relationship building and enhancing communication skills.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:20
    Location: GYEONGJU, KR 
    relationships
    communication
    marriage retreat
    SOCKOR
    relationship retreat

