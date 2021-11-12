U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held a relationship retreat in Gyeongju, South Korea during the weekend of December 10, 2021. The retreat was made available to couples in the command as well as unaccompanied service members with training tailored to relationship building and enhancing communication skills.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:20 Photo ID: 7017703 VIRIN: 211211-F-RQ227-6765 Resolution: 8368x5584 Size: 23.34 MB Location: GYEONGJU, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCKOR chaplain hosts December relationship retreat [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Kimberly Chatto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.