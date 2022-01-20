Photo of Coast Guard Jacksonville Yeomen

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class D. Brazil Coley (right) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Montavious Griffin, yeomen (YN) at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, review administrative paperwork Jan. 20, 2022. YNs work directly with personnel in problem-solving, counseling, and answering questions related to career changes, entitlements, incentive programs, retirement, and veterans’ benefits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
