    Photo of Coast Guard Jacksonville Yeomen [Image 7 of 7]

    Photo of Coast Guard Jacksonville Yeomen

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class D. Brazil Coley (right) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Montavious Griffin, yeomen (YN) at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, review administrative paperwork Jan. 20, 2022. YNs work directly with personnel in problem-solving, counseling, and answering questions related to career changes, entitlements, incentive programs, retirement, and veterans’ benefits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:21
    Photo ID: 7017101
    VIRIN: 220120-G-BZ327-1277
    Resolution: 4123x2928
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Coast Guard Jacksonville Yeomen [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

