Photo of Coast Guard Information Systems Technician

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Whitt, an information systems technician (IT) assigned to Electronics Support Detachment Jacksonville, Florida, troubleshoots a desktop computer while at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Jan. 20, 2022. ITs are responsible for establishing and maintaining Coast Guard computer systems, analog and digital voice systems, and installing and maintaining the physical network infrastructure that ties these systems together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

