    Photo of Coast Guard Information Systems Technician [Image 5 of 7]

    Photo of Coast Guard Information Systems Technician

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Whitt, an information systems technician (IT) assigned to Electronics Support Detachment Jacksonville, Florida, troubleshoots a desktop computer while at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Jan. 20, 2022. ITs are responsible for establishing and maintaining Coast Guard computer systems, analog and digital voice systems, and installing and maintaining the physical network infrastructure that ties these systems together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:20
    Photo ID: 7017099
    VIRIN: 220120-G-BZ327-1268
    Resolution: 3336x5008
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
