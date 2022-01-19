Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Welder [Image 2 of 7]

    Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Welder

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Al Beatty, a welder at the industrial production department at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, roughs up a piece of aluminum while at Sector Jacksonville Jan. 19, 2022. The Coast Guard currently employs over 7,000 civilians in jobs across the country ranging from administrative to technical to trades and labor positions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
