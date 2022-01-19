Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Welder

Al Beatty, a welder at the industrial production department at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, roughs up a piece of aluminum while at Sector Jacksonville Jan. 19, 2022. The Coast Guard currently employs over 7,000 civilians in jobs across the country ranging from administrative to technical to trades and labor positions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
