Photo of Coast Guardsman Serving Lunch

U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Nicholas Maze, a crew member at Coast Guard Station Mayport, Florida, helps the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville culinary specialists serve lunch at the sector galley in Mayport Jan. 19, 2022. Culinary specialists receive comprehensive training in all facets of food preparation including culinary fundamentals, advanced culinary methods and techniques that include baking, sauces, seafood cookery, starch cookery, cake decorating and protein fabrication. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

