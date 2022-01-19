Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Coast Guardsman Serving Lunch [Image 3 of 7]

    Photo of Coast Guardsman Serving Lunch

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Nicholas Maze, a crew member at Coast Guard Station Mayport, Florida, helps the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville culinary specialists serve lunch at the sector galley in Mayport Jan. 19, 2022. Culinary specialists receive comprehensive training in all facets of food preparation including culinary fundamentals, advanced culinary methods and techniques that include baking, sauces, seafood cookery, starch cookery, cake decorating and protein fabrication. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:20
    Photo ID: 7017097
    VIRIN: 220119-G-BZ327-1246
    Resolution: 4762x3323
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo of Coast Guardsman Serving Lunch [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

