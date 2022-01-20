Photo of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Chaplains

U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Seifert, (right) and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist Gary Gray, chaplains assigned to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, pose for a photo at Sector Jacksonville Jan. 20, 2022. Gray is part of the Auxiliary Chaplain Support program and Seifert is a member of the Navy Chaplain Corps. and is temporarily assigned to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022