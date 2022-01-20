Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Chaplains

    Photo of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Chaplains

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Seifert, (right) and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist Gary Gray, chaplains assigned to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, pose for a photo at Sector Jacksonville Jan. 20, 2022. Gray is part of the Auxiliary Chaplain Support program and Seifert is a member of the Navy Chaplain Corps. and is temporarily assigned to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

