U.S. Navy Lt. Joseph Seifert, (right) and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist Gary Gray, chaplains assigned to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, pose for a photo at Sector Jacksonville Jan. 20, 2022. Gray is part of the Auxiliary Chaplain Support program and Seifert is a member of the Navy Chaplain Corps. and is temporarily assigned to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7017100
|VIRIN:
|220120-G-BZ327-1273
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Chaplains [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
