Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Of Coast Guard Maria Bray Crew Members [Image 4 of 7]

    Photo Of Coast Guard Maria Bray Crew Members

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the USCGC Maria Bray (WLM 562), homeported in Jacksonville, Florida, unload miscellaneous gear from the ship in preparation for drydock, Jan. 20, 2022. The Maria Bray is a 175-foot seagoing buoy tender of the Keeper Class and is responsible for maintaining aids to navigation, conducting search and rescue, law enforcement, migrant interdiction, marine safety inspections, environmental protection and natural resources management. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:20
    Photo ID: 7017098
    VIRIN: 220120-G-BZ327-1258
    Resolution: 3336x5008
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Of Coast Guard Maria Bray Crew Members [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo of Coast Guard Damage Controlman Welding
    Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Welder
    Photo of Coast Guardsman Serving Lunch
    Photo Of Coast Guard Maria Bray Crew Members
    Photo of Coast Guard Information Systems Technician
    Photo of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Chaplains
    Photo of Coast Guard Jacksonville Yeomen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    ATON
    WLM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT