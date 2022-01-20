Photo Of Coast Guard Maria Bray Crew Members

U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the USCGC Maria Bray (WLM 562), homeported in Jacksonville, Florida, unload miscellaneous gear from the ship in preparation for drydock, Jan. 20, 2022. The Maria Bray is a 175-foot seagoing buoy tender of the Keeper Class and is responsible for maintaining aids to navigation, conducting search and rescue, law enforcement, migrant interdiction, marine safety inspections, environmental protection and natural resources management. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

