U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Yaureibo Vera, a damage controlman from the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, practices welding skills while at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida Jan. 19, 2022. Welder, plumber, carpenter, and firefighter are a few of the trades and skills learned and practiced by Coast Guard damage controlmen. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 15:20
Photo ID:
|7017095
VIRIN:
|220119-G-BZ327-1209
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.45 MB
Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of Coast Guard Damage Controlman Welding [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
