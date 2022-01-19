U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Yaureibo Vera, a damage controlman from the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, practices welding skills while at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida Jan. 19, 2022. Welder, plumber, carpenter, and firefighter are a few of the trades and skills learned and practiced by Coast Guard damage controlmen. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:20 Photo ID: 7017095 VIRIN: 220119-G-BZ327-1209 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 2.45 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of Coast Guard Damage Controlman Welding [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.