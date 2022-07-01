JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

The winners of the quarterly F-22 Raptor load crew competition, Senior Airman Tyelor Henderson, Staff Sgt. Andrew Heims, and Senior Airman Christian Cortez, all holding the plaque, pause for a celebratory photo with Col. Steven Anderson, far left, the commander of the 3rd Maintenance Group, Maj. Timothy Doster, second right, the commander of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Horace Abner, far right, the wing weapons manager for the 3rd Maintenance Group, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

