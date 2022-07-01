JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Heims, right, assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, replaces tools while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. Heims is from Clarksville, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

