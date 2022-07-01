JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Cortez, assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, secures an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. Cortez is from Anaheim, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

