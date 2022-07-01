Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition [Image 32 of 34]

    JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Tyelor Henderson, Christian Cortez, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Heims, all assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, utilizes a Portable Maintenance Aide while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. Henderson, Cortez and Heims are from Kansas City, Mo., Anaheim, Calif., and Clarksville, Tenn., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 03:31
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
