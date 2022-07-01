JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Tyelor Henderson, Christian Cortez, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Heims, all assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, utilizes a Portable Maintenance Aide while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. Henderson, Cortez and Heims are from Kansas City, Mo., Anaheim, Calif., and Clarksville, Tenn., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US