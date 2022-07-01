Airmen assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, mount an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 03:31 Photo ID: 7016292 VIRIN: 220107-F-HY271-0051 Resolution: 7630x5086 Size: 9.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition [Image 34 of 34], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.