    JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition [Image 33 of 34]

    JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Rodney Fodge and Col. Steven Anderson, the superintendent and commander, respectively, of the 3rd Maintenance Group, and Maj. Timothy Doster, far right, the commander of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pause for a celebratory photograph with Staff Sgt. Jaylin Lott, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Blackburn as they are recognized as the dedicated crew chiefs of the quarter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Dedicated crew chiefs are selected based on professionalism, dedication, leadership, initiative, expertise, and exuding U.S. Air Force core values. Lott and Blackburn are natives of Memphis, Tenn. and Panama City, Fla., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 03:31
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    F-22 Raptor
    Dedicated Crew Chief
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter

