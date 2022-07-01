From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Rodney Fodge and Col. Steven Anderson, the superintendent and commander, respectively, of the 3rd Maintenance Group, and Maj. Timothy Doster, far right, the commander of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pause for a celebratory photograph with Staff Sgt. Jaylin Lott, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Blackburn as they are recognized as the dedicated crew chiefs of the quarter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Dedicated crew chiefs are selected based on professionalism, dedication, leadership, initiative, expertise, and exuding U.S. Air Force core values. Lott and Blackburn are natives of Memphis, Tenn. and Panama City, Fla., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 Photo ID: 7016297 Resolution: 7969x5312 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US This work, JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition [Image 34 of 34], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.