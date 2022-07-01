JBER Airmen Compete in F-22 Raptor Load Crew Competition

Airmen assigned to the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepare to tranport an AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missile while competing in a timed F-22 Raptor load crew competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crew competitions provide the 3rd Maintenance Group’s weapons loaders an opportunity to showcase their speed and efficiency, while honing teamwork as an integral component of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘Fly, Fight, Win’ mantra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

