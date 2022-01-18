Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Recruits stored their personal belongings in bins and filled out administrative forms to begin training. After the recruits are checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 01.18.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US