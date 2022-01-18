Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Edward Gaffney, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Gaffney was recruited with Recruiting Station Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

