U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Recruits stored their personal belongings in bins and filled out administrative forms to begin training. After the recruits are checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 13:25
|Photo ID:
|7015764
|VIRIN:
|220118-M-HX572-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS
