U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they got into formation to be briefed on the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. From this moment, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7015765 VIRIN: 220118-M-HX572-1025 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.83 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.