    Hotel Company Receiving

    Hotel Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they got into formation to be briefed on the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. From this moment, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

