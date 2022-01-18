U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they got into formation to be briefed on the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. From this moment, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
01.18.2022
01.19.2022
7015765
220118-M-HX572-1025
6720x4480
1.83 MB
MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
2
0
This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
