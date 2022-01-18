Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Gael Garcia, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion kneels in formation during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Recruits were briefed on the Uniform Code of Military Justice before making phone calls and receiving haircuts. Garcia was recruited out of Baldwin Park, Calif. with Recruiting Station Riverside. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

