    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 5 of 8]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Gael Garcia, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion kneels in formation during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Recruits were briefed on the Uniform Code of Military Justice before making phone calls and receiving haircuts. Garcia was recruited out of Baldwin Park, Calif. with Recruiting Station Riverside. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:25
    Photo ID: 7015766
    VIRIN: 220118-M-HX572-1030
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

