Hotel Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Luis Saucedo, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Saucedo was recruited out of Las Vegas, Nev. with Recruiting Station Salt Lake City.

