U.S. Marine Corps Recruit George Minez with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes a phone call during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2022. Recruits were instructed to call their next of kin or their recruiter to inform them of their safe arrival. Minez Was recruited with Recruiting Station Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7015768 VIRIN: 220118-M-HX572-1084 Resolution: 6191x4127 Size: 1.47 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.