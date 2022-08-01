Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG [Image 8 of 8]

    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, speaks with Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Jan. 8, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, visited the Airmen to learn more about their daily operations and to discuss various matters within their organization and Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7015431
    VIRIN: 220108-F-PO994-0274
    Resolution: 7952x4473
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    22nd Air Force
    Gen. Larson

