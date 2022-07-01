22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

Bryan Davis, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex C-130 functional test deputy chief, discusses base depot maintenance operations with Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, center, 22nd Air Force commander, and Lt. Col. Kyle Grieves, 339th Flight Test Squadron director of operations, Jan. 7, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, visited to meet Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Flight Test Group and to learn more about their mission and partnership with active-duty forces at Robins AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

