22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, left, 22nd Air Force (AF) commander, and Lt. Col. Kyle Grieves, 339th Flight Test Squadron director of operations, step off of a C-5 Jan. 7, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson visited the 339th FLTS for the first time since taking command of 22nd AF in order to learn more about the unit’s role within depot maintenance operations at Robins AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

