22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force (AF) commander, shares a smile while discussing F-15 operations Jan. 7, 2022, during a visit with Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Flight Test Group (FTG) at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, took command of 22nd AF in July of 2021. This was his first time visiting the 413th FTG since holding his current position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

