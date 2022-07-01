Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG [Image 1 of 8]

    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force (AF) commander, shares a smile while discussing F-15 operations Jan. 7, 2022, during a visit with Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Flight Test Group (FTG) at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, took command of 22nd AF in July of 2021. This was his first time visiting the 413th FTG since holding his current position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7015424
    VIRIN: 220107-F-PO994-0165
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG [Image 8 of 8], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG
    22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Gen. Larson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT