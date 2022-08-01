22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Hunter, 413th Force Support Flight airman and family readiness technician, makes comments during a session with Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, Jan. 8, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, held the session to share his perspective on Air Force and national matters and to give Airmen a chance to ask him questions and share their thoughts on current affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

