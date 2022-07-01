Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force (AF) commander, discusses C-130 operations Jan. 7, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, while visiting Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 413th Flight Test Group (FTG). Larson, out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, took command of 22nd AF in July of 2021. This was his first time visiting the 413th FTG since holding his current position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:34 Photo ID: 7015427 VIRIN: 220107-F-PO994-0261 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG [Image 8 of 8], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.