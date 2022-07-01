Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, left, 22nd Air Force commander, discusses specifics of the F-15 with Lt. Col. Scott Smith, 339th Flight Test Squadron F-15 pilot, Jan. 7, 2022, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Larson visited the 339th FLTS for the first time since taking command of 22nd AF in order to learn more about the unit’s role within depot maintenance operations at Robins AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 08:34
|Photo ID:
|7015425
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-PO994-0195
|Resolution:
|7278x4852
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd AF commander visits 413th FTG [Image 8 of 8], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT