Sgt. Sonia S. Smith, an information technology specialist, coaches Staff Sgt. Frank Rivera, an intelligence analyst, on the proper firing position for the M17 pistol during a preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. The Soldiers, each assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 05:52
|Photo ID:
|7015320
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-RV385-172
|Resolution:
|5470x3647
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT