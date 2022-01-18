Aiming for training

Soldiers assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command take a written test during an M17 pistol preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.

