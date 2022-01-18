Soldiers assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command take a written test during an M17 pistol preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 05:52
|Photo ID:
|7015319
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-RV385-101
|Resolution:
|5368x3579
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT