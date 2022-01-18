Sgt. 1st Class Shanna N. Wiseman, an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade coaches Staff Sgt. John A. Barclay, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command on the proper grip for the M17 pistol during a preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. The Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 05:51 Photo ID: 7015315 VIRIN: 220118-A-RV385-127 Resolution: 3448x2299 Size: 4.12 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.