Sgt. 1st Class Marcus A. Hall, a civil affairs specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command discusses proper holster placement during an M17 pistol preliminary marksmanship instruction and evaluation class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 18, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers conducted the training ahead of a scheduled qualification range.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 05:51
|Photo ID:
|7015313
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-RV385-079
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT